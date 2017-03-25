How extremist content and online ads meet
How extremist content and online ads meet How does online advertising work and how do nice ads meet up with dicey content? Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nPPvDi A growing number of advertisers have recently pulled their advertising business from Google's video service YouTube after their ads ran with offensive and extremist content. Programmatic advertising is an automatic software-driven system for advertisers to pay in advance for ads to run across all manner of online content including social media, websites and video on computers and portable devices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheap Internet and Cable
|Mar 14
|Jennifer
|1
|world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss...
|Mar 14
|Eighty8
|1
|Post free Ads (Jun '15)
|Mar 12
|Douglasrodgers
|7
|What WikiLeaks Really Revealed About the CIA
|Mar 11
|OrangeKomrade
|2
|I have a good idea for a commercial for major b...
|Mar 5
|Aguido68
|1
|Tech job search engine
|Mar 5
|Vatps
|1
|loan services
|Feb 25
|Douglasrodgers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC