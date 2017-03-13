Google met with the UK government to explain why ads keep...
Google was summoned to appear in front of the UK's Cabinet Office on Friday after the government discovered its ads - and ads for other taxpayer-funded services such as The Royal Navy and the BBC - were appearing next to extremist videos on YouTube, following an investigation from The Times newspaper. A Cabinet Office spokesperson told Business Insider that senior executives from Google attended the meeting and apologized to senior civil servants representing the government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheap Internet and Cable
|Mar 14
|Jennifer
|1
|world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss...
|Mar 14
|Eighty8
|1
|Post free Ads (Jun '15)
|Mar 12
|Douglasrodgers
|7
|What WikiLeaks Really Revealed About the CIA
|Mar 11
|OrangeKomrade
|2
|I have a good idea for a commercial for major b...
|Mar 5
|Aguido68
|1
|Tech job search engine
|Mar 5
|Vatps
|1
|loan services
|Feb 25
|Douglasrodgers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC