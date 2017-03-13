Google met with the UK government to ...

Google met with the UK government to explain why ads keep...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Google was summoned to appear in front of the UK's Cabinet Office on Friday after the government discovered its ads - and ads for other taxpayer-funded services such as The Royal Navy and the BBC - were appearing next to extremist videos on YouTube, following an investigation from The Times newspaper. A Cabinet Office spokesperson told Business Insider that senior executives from Google attended the meeting and apologized to senior civil servants representing the government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheap Internet and Cable Mar 14 Jennifer 1
world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss... Mar 14 Eighty8 1
Post free Ads (Jun '15) Mar 12 Douglasrodgers 7
News What WikiLeaks Really Revealed About the CIA Mar 11 OrangeKomrade 2
I have a good idea for a commercial for major b... Mar 5 Aguido68 1
Tech job search engine Mar 5 Vatps 1
loan services Feb 25 Douglasrodgers 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,527 • Total comments across all topics: 279,649,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC