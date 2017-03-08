Former CBS anchor Dan Rather writing ...

Former CBS anchor Dan Rather writing book on patriotism

In this Nov. 30, 2015 file photo, Journalist Dan Rather attends The Independent Filmmaker Project's 25th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York. Rather, the former CBS anchor who has become a prominent voice against President Trump, is working on a book about patriotism.

