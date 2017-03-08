Former CBS anchor Dan Rather writing book on patriotism
In this Nov. 30, 2015 file photo, Journalist Dan Rather attends The Independent Filmmaker Project's 25th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York. Rather, the former CBS anchor who has become a prominent voice against President Trump, is working on a book about patriotism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I have a good idea for a commercial for major b...
|Mar 5
|Aguido68
|1
|Tech job search engine
|Mar 5
|Vatps
|1
|loan services
|Feb 25
|Douglasrodgers
|1
|Appran provide Android App Install Packages wit...
|Feb 24
|Richard
|1
|Canada Career and Jobs search engine.
|Feb 12
|Patt
|1
|Go to this website
|Feb 12
|Jazmin9391
|1
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|zgzl2099
|554
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC