Flexjet Wins Five Cleveland ADDY Awar...

Flexjet Wins Five Cleveland ADDY Awards for Advertising Excellence

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Flexjet's marketing team celebrates at the 2016-2017 American Advertising Awards held at the American Advertising Federation -Cleveland annual Awards Show, after being honored with five ADDY awards for their outstanding work in 2016. Front, from left: Ryan Gushue, Tom Goddard, Jonathan Levey, Aveanna Salicce, Ashley Landreneau, Chris Steuer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheap Internet and Cable Mar 14 Jennifer 1
world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss... Mar 14 Eighty8 1
Post free Ads (Jun '15) Mar 12 Douglasrodgers 7
News What WikiLeaks Really Revealed About the CIA Mar 11 OrangeKomrade 2
I have a good idea for a commercial for major b... Mar 5 Aguido68 1
Tech job search engine Mar 5 Vatps 1
loan services Feb 25 Douglasrodgers 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,727,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC