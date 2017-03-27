Five Steps to Drive Digital Transformation with Hybrid Cloud
Your multi-cloud future is here - how will you manage it? This on-demand webcast presented by Dave Bartoletti of Forrester Research and Dave Shacochis of CenturyLink discusses the current state of hybrid cloud in the enterprise and why the move is on to transform enterprise applications using multiple cloud platforms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.
