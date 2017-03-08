Egypt's Capital Set to Grow by Half A Million in 2017
Cairo's population is set to grow by 500,000 this year, more than any other city in the world, adding to the pressure on an Egyptian economy struggling to recover from six years of political turmoil. Greater Cairo, a metropolitan area including the cities of Cairo, Giza and Qalyubia, is home to some 22.8 million people and will gain another half a million in 2017, a Euromonitor International report released last week shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Post free Ads (Jun '15)
|19 hr
|Douglasrodgers
|7
|What WikiLeaks Really Revealed About the CIA
|Sat
|OrangeKomrade
|2
|I have a good idea for a commercial for major b...
|Mar 5
|Aguido68
|1
|Tech job search engine
|Mar 5
|Vatps
|1
|loan services
|Feb 25
|Douglasrodgers
|1
|Appran provide Android App Install Packages wit...
|Feb 24
|Richard
|1
|Canada Career and Jobs search engine.
|Feb 12
|Patt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC