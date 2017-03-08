Dubzz Digital Marketing Becomes Googl...

Dubzz Digital Marketing Becomes Google Partner

Local Rotorua business, Dubzz Digital Marketing has achieved the sought-after Google Partner qualification for their performance as a Google AdWords online advertising provider. Google grants Partner Status to organisations who demonstrate on-going advertising performance standards, deliver client revenue growth and carry the necessary employee qualifications.

