Dubzz Digital Marketing Becomes Google Partner
Local Rotorua business, Dubzz Digital Marketing has achieved the sought-after Google Partner qualification for their performance as a Google AdWords online advertising provider. Google grants Partner Status to organisations who demonstrate on-going advertising performance standards, deliver client revenue growth and carry the necessary employee qualifications.
