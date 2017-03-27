Chris Brown (And ESSENCE) Make Their 'Black-ish' Debut

It is not often that we here at ESSENCE get to report on ourselves, but Wednesday's episode of Black-ish featured a shoutout that has us tooting our horn! The episode explored Black representation in the media when Dre's advertising agency has to create a campaign for a new beverage with hip-hop star Rich Youngsta, played by guest star Chris Brown. In a proposal meeting with Uvo, the beverage company's team, Dre proposes the idea of working with Rich Youngsta to much fanfare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Essence Magazine.