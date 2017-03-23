Carmichael Lynch Relate named "outstanding midsize agency of the year"
Carmichael Lynch Relate, the public relations sister firm of advertising agency Carmichael Lynch, was recently named the "Outstanding Midsize Agency of the Year" at the PRWeek Awards. Last week, Carmichael Lynch Relate staff celebrated in New York City after the firm was awarded.
