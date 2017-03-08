Can Overpaid CEOs Ever Be Worth It?

Can Overpaid CEOs Ever Be Worth It?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: GuruFocus.com

The more free cash flow a company's CEO must allocate each year, the more value he can either create or destroy. Good capital allocaters can more than justify their enormous paychecks "How do you determine the company's executives are not overcompensated and their interests are along with shareholders? As related to that, what are your general thoughts on stock compensation?" It is very difficult to tell if the top executives of a company are overcompensated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What WikiLeaks Really Revealed About the CIA 8 hr OrangeKomrade 2
I have a good idea for a commercial for major b... Mar 5 Aguido68 1
Tech job search engine Mar 5 Vatps 1
loan services Feb 25 Douglasrodgers 1
Appran provide Android App Install Packages wit... Feb 24 Richard 1
Canada Career and Jobs search engine. Feb 12 Patt 1
Go to this website Feb 12 Jazmin9391 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,810 • Total comments across all topics: 279,485,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC