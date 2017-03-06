Brown-Forman revenue flat after sale of some brands
Brown-Forman's third-quarter net income fell 4 percent as a strong dollar and revenue lost from brands that it sold dragged on the earnings of the maker of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey. The Louisville, Kentucky, company expects full-year earnings to be in the range of $1.71 to $1.76 per share, the lower end of its original forecast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I have a good idea for a commercial for major b...
|Sun
|Aguido68
|1
|Tech job search engine
|Mar 5
|Vatps
|1
|loan services
|Feb 25
|Douglasrodgers
|1
|Appran provide Android App Install Packages wit...
|Feb 24
|Richard
|1
|Canada Career and Jobs search engine.
|Feb 12
|Patt
|1
|Go to this website
|Feb 12
|Jazmin9391
|1
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|zgzl2099
|554
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC