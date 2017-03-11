Breitbart Targeted by Calls for Adver...

Breitbart Targeted by Calls for Advertising Boycott

New Urban Legends

Exhortations to citizens to boycott or otherwise cut off the financial funding of those who express unpopular viewpoints or engage in controversial activities have long been a part of the American political landscape. In early 2017, one prominent instance of this phenomenon has involved the controversial conservative web site Breitbart, which has been targeted by social media campaigns seeking to cut the site's online advertising revenues, the lifeblood of many digital publishers: Conservative news website Breitbart News has gotten a lot of attention since Donald Trump was elected, in part because former Breitbart chairman Steve Bannon is now a senior strategist advising the president.

