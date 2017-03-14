Boy Band Larger Than Life Will Bring ...

Boy Band Larger Than Life Will Bring the '90s Back at Haus

If you haven't heard of LARGER THAN LIFE: The Ultimate Boy Band Tribute Show then you're missing out on the biggest party in the Tri-State area! Spearheaded by DJ/Singer/Actor Edvin Ortega , Larger Than Life, or LTL, is a 90's Tribute Band that has been headlining parties, concerts and clubs around New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. On March 19th, LTL is headlining "Saved By The Bell", a '90s themed party at NYC's Haus along with Sugar and Spice girlband tribute and DJ Suga Ray.

