Boy Band Larger Than Life Will Bring the '90s Back at Haus
If you haven't heard of LARGER THAN LIFE: The Ultimate Boy Band Tribute Show then you're missing out on the biggest party in the Tri-State area! Spearheaded by DJ/Singer/Actor Edvin Ortega , Larger Than Life, or LTL, is a 90's Tribute Band that has been headlining parties, concerts and clubs around New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. On March 19th, LTL is headlining "Saved By The Bell", a '90s themed party at NYC's Haus along with Sugar and Spice girlband tribute and DJ Suga Ray.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheap Internet and Cable
|17 hr
|Jennifer
|1
|world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss...
|22 hr
|Eighty8
|1
|Post free Ads (Jun '15)
|Mar 12
|Douglasrodgers
|7
|What WikiLeaks Really Revealed About the CIA
|Mar 11
|OrangeKomrade
|2
|I have a good idea for a commercial for major b...
|Mar 5
|Aguido68
|1
|Tech job search engine
|Mar 5
|Vatps
|1
|loan services
|Feb 25
|Douglasrodgers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC