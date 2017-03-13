Bill to force transparency on voter I...

Bill to force transparency on voter ID outreach filed

A state lawmaker wants to shine a light on how Texas spends millions of taxpayer dollars to educate the public about its controversial voter ID law. Democratic Rep. Justin Rodriguez is proposing legislation that for the first time in Texas calls for transparency of spending for voter education campaigns by requiring the Texas Secretary of State's office to produce data showing results after each general election.

