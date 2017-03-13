Bedford woman embezzled $288,000 from advertising company, feds say
A Bedford woman charged last year with using her boyfriend's food stamp card after he was shot and killed in a confrontation with police is now accused of stealing more than $288,000 from her former employer. Catherine Wilson, 62, was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday and charged with 15 counts of bank fraud.
