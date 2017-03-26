Beauty and the Beast stays on top, but much-maligned Power Rangers shows box-office power
Los Angeles: Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" continued its blockbuster ways this weekend, dominating North American movie screens with a three-day take of $88.3 million, according to an estimate from the specialized Exhibitor Relations. In just its second week, the film's cumulative North American take of $317 million is the best ever for a March release, according to the Variety website, helping propel domestic box offices for March past $1 billion, the most ever for the month.
