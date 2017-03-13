Arrest of Stayzilla founder to impact...

Arrest of Stayzilla founder to impact start-up system3 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Chennai, March 15 The start-up system in Tamil Nadu will be impacted if civil cases are treated as criminal and officials of corporates are arrested for vendor dues, said officials of The Indus Entrepreneurs Chennai. They were in support of online homestay market place Stayzilla founder Yogendra Vasupal, who was arrested here on Tuesday for not settling the dues of an advertising agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheap Internet and Cable 17 hr Jennifer 1
world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss... 22 hr Eighty8 1
Post free Ads (Jun '15) Mar 12 Douglasrodgers 7
News What WikiLeaks Really Revealed About the CIA Mar 11 OrangeKomrade 2
I have a good idea for a commercial for major b... Mar 5 Aguido68 1
Tech job search engine Mar 5 Vatps 1
loan services Feb 25 Douglasrodgers 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,733 • Total comments across all topics: 279,567,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC