Arrest of Stayzilla founder to impact start-up system3 min ago
Chennai, March 15 The start-up system in Tamil Nadu will be impacted if civil cases are treated as criminal and officials of corporates are arrested for vendor dues, said officials of The Indus Entrepreneurs Chennai. They were in support of online homestay market place Stayzilla founder Yogendra Vasupal, who was arrested here on Tuesday for not settling the dues of an advertising agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheap Internet and Cable
|17 hr
|Jennifer
|1
|world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss...
|22 hr
|Eighty8
|1
|Post free Ads (Jun '15)
|Mar 12
|Douglasrodgers
|7
|What WikiLeaks Really Revealed About the CIA
|Mar 11
|OrangeKomrade
|2
|I have a good idea for a commercial for major b...
|Mar 5
|Aguido68
|1
|Tech job search engine
|Mar 5
|Vatps
|1
|loan services
|Feb 25
|Douglasrodgers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC