Anti-Trump Protests Are Boosting Art ...

Anti-Trump Protests Are Boosting Art Supply Sales

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hyperallergic

A new report by the market research company NPD Group shows how the Women's Marches directly increased sales of sign-making material. The effectiveness of the many protests and marches that have occurred around the country following Trump's election is difficult to gauge for many reasons, but they've had a very real and measurable impact on one industry: that of art and office supplies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheap Internet and Cable Mar 14 Jennifer 1
world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss... Mar 14 Eighty8 1
Post free Ads (Jun '15) Mar 12 Douglasrodgers 7
News What WikiLeaks Really Revealed About the CIA Mar 11 OrangeKomrade 2
I have a good idea for a commercial for major b... Mar 5 Aguido68 1
Tech job search engine Mar 5 Vatps 1
loan services Feb 25 Douglasrodgers 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,683 • Total comments across all topics: 279,782,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC