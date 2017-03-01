Altice USA Acquires Audience Partners to Enable Multiscreen Addressable Advertising Solutions
Altice USA has a successful TV data and addressable advertising track record in the New York DMA, and this will expand to include the unique digital capabilities of Audience Partners thus delivering seamless multiscreen addressable solutions. Altice USA is the U.S. subsidiary of Altice N.V. a global entertainment, telecommunications and media enterprise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|loan services
|Feb 25
|Douglasrodgers
|1
|Appran provide Android App Install Packages wit...
|Feb 24
|Richard
|1
|Canada Career and Jobs search engine.
|Feb 12
|Patt
|1
|Go to this website
|Feb 12
|Jazmin9391
|1
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Feb 1
|zgzl2099
|554
|100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|ScarletEssex
|2
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|Jan '17
|Move along
|4
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC