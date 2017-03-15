Alibaba's Mobile Advertising Income R...

Alibaba's Mobile Advertising Income Reached USD11 Billion In 2016

14 hrs ago

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group realized USD11 billion mobile advertising revenue in 2016, accounting for 40.3% market share in the Chinese mobile advertising market. According to the latest statistics provided by the market research firm eMarketer, Baidu achieved mobile advertising revenue of USD5.5 billion in 2016, accounting for nearly 20% market share in China.

