Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Director Charles M. Geschke Sells 59,550 Shares of Stock

18 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Adobe Systems Incorporated Director Charles M. Geschke sold 59,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $7,500,322.50.

