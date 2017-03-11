Adobe Systems' (ADBE) "Neutral" Ratin...

Adobe Systems' (ADBE) "Neutral" Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a $121.00 target price on the software company's stock, up from their previous target price of $114.00. A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company.

Comments made yesterday: 20,933 • Total comments across all topics: 279,503,384

