Acxiom moves headquarters back to Conway
Acxiom, the data foundation for the world's best marketers, announced Friday it has relocated its corporate headquarters from Little Rock back to its original location in Conway. All Acxiom associates currently working in Little Rock will remain with the company, with a few transitioning to home-based work and a small number remaining in Little Rock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I have a good idea for a commercial for major b...
|Mar 5
|Aguido68
|1
|Tech job search engine
|Mar 5
|Vatps
|1
|loan services
|Feb 25
|Douglasrodgers
|1
|Appran provide Android App Install Packages wit...
|Feb 24
|Richard
|1
|Canada Career and Jobs search engine.
|Feb 12
|Patt
|1
|Go to this website
|Feb 12
|Jazmin9391
|1
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|zgzl2099
|554
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC