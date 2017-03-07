A Wall Street advertising stunt spotl...

A Wall Street advertising stunt spotlights a push to get more women on boards

13 hrs ago

State Street Global Advisors and its advertising agency, McCann New York, have put a statue of a defiant girl across from Wall Street's Charging Bull to draw attention to its efforts to push more companies to put women on boards. Wall Street visitors and tourists will notice a new addition if they're walking down Broadway in New York this week.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 23,998 • Total comments across all topics: 279,410,338

