A giant billboard outside Tesla's Fre...

A giant billboard outside Tesla's Fremont factory is asking Elon Musk to 'dump Trump'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

A giant billboard near Tesla's Fremont factory is asking CEO Elon Musk to sever his ties with the Trump administration. The billboard reads "Elon: Please Dump Trump" and sits just three miles outside the Fremont factory on I-880, SiliconValley.com first reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I have a good idea for a commercial for major b... Mar 5 Aguido68 1
Tech job search engine Mar 5 Vatps 1
loan services Feb 25 Douglasrodgers 1
Appran provide Android App Install Packages wit... Feb 24 Richard 1
Canada Career and Jobs search engine. Feb 12 Patt 1
Go to this website Feb 12 Jazmin9391 1
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Feb '17 zgzl2099 554
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,949 • Total comments across all topics: 279,462,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC