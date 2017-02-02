Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ha...

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Harte-Hanks, Inc. (HHS) to Hold

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

According to Zacks, "Harte-Hanks is a worldwide direct and targeted marketing company that provides marketing services and shopper advertising opportunities to local, regional, national and international consumer and business-to-business marketers. Harte-Hanks Direct Marketing improves return on its clients' marketing investment by increasing their prospect and customer value a process of customer optimization organized around five strategic considerations: Information data collection/management - Opportunity data access/utilization - Insight data analysis/interpretation - Engagement knowledge application - Interaction program execution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Wed zgzl2099 554
100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16) Jan 18 ScarletEssex 2
News Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities Jan 16 Move along 4
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan 16 South 1
Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help? Jan 15 TheGamingNewf 1
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Jan 12 Canadian 2
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,167 • Total comments across all topics: 278,498,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC