Why Snapchat Is the New TV

Snap Inc. wants to be the next Facebook-but its messaging app gives millennials a 'lean back' experience that is more like watching television In the registration filing for its initial public stock offering, Snapchat parent Snap Inc. said its competitors range from Google, Apple and Facebook to popular Asian messaging apps such as Kakao and Line. But it didn't list any traditional media companies like Fox or Viacom.

