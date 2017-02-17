Weekly Standard Editor Stephen F. Hay...

Weekly Standard Editor Stephen F. Hayes '93 to Keynote DC Conference

10 hrs ago

Stephen F. Hayes, editor-in-chief of The Weekly Standard and 1993 graduate of DePauw University, will be the keynote speaker at the American Foundry Society Government Affairs Conference, June 20-21 at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. "The Government Affairs Conference, held annually by AFS, is the premier legislative conference for metalcasters to come together as an industry and speak with one voice in the corridors of power in the nation's capital about the need for public policies conducive to a strong manufacturing economy," notes an announcement.

