US Congress mulls Montana tribe's longtime recognition bid
In this Friday, Nov. 16, 2012, file photo, Gerald Gray, the incoming chairman of Montana's Little Shell Band of Chippewa Indians, poses at the advertising agency where he works in Billings, Mont. Congress is taking up the decades-long fight for federal recognition by Montana's Little Shell Tribe, which would make its 6,000 members eligible for U.S. government benefits from education to health care.
