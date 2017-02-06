UPDATE 1-DCC to buy ExxonMobil's Norwegian retail petrol station network
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy the retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns . DCC, whose activities range from oil distribution to waste management and food distribution, said the total consideration, along with the value of stock in tank at the date of acquisition, would be paid in cash.
