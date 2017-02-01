UK advertising expenditure growth of 3.2% forecast for 2017 - seventh consecutive year

The Advertising Association/Warc Expenditure Report, published 31 January 2017, forecasts a UK advertising expenditure growth of 3.2% for 2017 based on the spend data for Q3 2016, the first full quarter after the Brexit vote. Adspend rose 4.2% year-on-year in Q3 2016 to A 5,142m, the first third quarter to break the A 5bn spend barrier.

