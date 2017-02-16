UAE bank builds predictive marketing models

Rakbank is using SAS analytics software to better understand its customers following a successful implementation of the supplier's anti-money laundering software UAE-based National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah PJSC has rolled out SAS software to enhance its marketing campaigns after successfully implementing SAS's anti-money laundering software. Access this guide to aid you in facing the challenges, opportunities and key actions need to consider in preparing your organisation for GDPR.

