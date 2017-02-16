UAE bank builds predictive marketing models
Rakbank is using SAS analytics software to better understand its customers following a successful implementation of the supplier's anti-money laundering software UAE-based National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah PJSC has rolled out SAS software to enhance its marketing campaigns after successfully implementing SAS's anti-money laundering software. Access this guide to aid you in facing the challenges, opportunities and key actions need to consider in preparing your organisation for GDPR.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Computer Weekly.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada Career and Jobs search engine.
|Feb 12
|Patt
|1
|Go to this website
|Feb 12
|Jazmin9391
|1
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Feb 1
|zgzl2099
|554
|100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|ScarletEssex
|2
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|Jan '17
|Move along
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan '17
|South
|1
|Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help?
|Jan '17
|TheGamingNewf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC