UAE bank builds predictive marketing ...

UAE bank builds predictive marketing models

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Computer Weekly

Rakbank is using SAS analytics software to better understand its customers following a successful implementation of the supplier's anti-money laundering software UAE-based National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah PJSC has rolled out SAS software to enhance its marketing campaigns after successfully implementing SAS's anti-money laundering software. Access this guide to aid you in facing the challenges, opportunities and key actions need to consider in preparing your organisation for GDPR.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Computer Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Canada Career and Jobs search engine. Feb 12 Patt 1
Go to this website Feb 12 Jazmin9391 1
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Feb 1 zgzl2099 554
100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16) Jan 18 ScarletEssex 2
News Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities Jan '17 Move along 4
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan '17 South 1
Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help? Jan '17 TheGamingNewf 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,428 • Total comments across all topics: 278,937,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC