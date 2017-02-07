Twitter broadens its campaign against...

Twitter broadens its campaign against hate and abuse

Read more: The Gazette

Twitter announced Tuesday that it is expanding efforts to protect its users from abuse and harassment, the latest milestone in a broader, growing corporate campaign to crack down on online hate. The social media giant said it has begun identifying people who have been banned for abusive behavior and it will stop them from creating new accounts.

Chicago, IL

