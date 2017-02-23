TV writedown drags Nine to $236.9m HY...

TV writedown drags Nine to $236.9m HY loss

2 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Nine Entertainment has slipped to a first-half loss of $236.9 million after falling TV revenue and a big writedown against its free-to-air network. Nine on Thursday said it was recording a $260 million non-cash impairment against the network after its revenue for the six months to December 31 fell 5.3 per cent.

