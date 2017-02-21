Trump Strategist Steve Bannon: - Every Day Is Going to Be a Fight'

Steve Bannon, the chief strategist for President Donald Trump, warned on Thursday that the White House's battle with the media would only intensify as the new administration continues to push its agenda. "If you think they're going to give you your country back without a fight, you are sadly mistaken," Mr. Bannon told activists gathered at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Md.

