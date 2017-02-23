Trump Lost in Translation; Post-Elect...

Trump Lost in Translation; Post-Election Stress Continues; Historical ...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WNYC-AM New York

Pierre-Yves Dugua , senior U.S. Business correspondent for Le Figaro and Radio France, discusses the difference approaches to reporting on President Trump for an international audience. Vaile Wright , director of Research and Special Projects at American Psychological Association, discusses new data about the stress levels of Americans since the presidential election and how technology and social media plays a role in this.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Canada Career and Jobs search engine. Feb 12 Patt 1
Go to this website Feb 12 Jazmin9391 1
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Feb 1 zgzl2099 554
100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16) Jan '17 ScarletEssex 2
News Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities Jan '17 Move along 4
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan '17 South 1
Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help? Jan '17 TheGamingNewf 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,735 • Total comments across all topics: 279,094,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC