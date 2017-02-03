Thoughts on Fannie Turning Rentals Into MBS

Blackstone Group has disclosed that it has secured Fannie Mae's backing for a mortgage backed by some of the single-family homes it purchased, principally from bank-owned real estate inventories , during the housing crisis. According to the Urban Institute , which produced a Note on the transaction, the loan "marks the first time a government-sponsored enterprise has facilitated financing for a large institutional operator of SFR properties."

