The New Hot Spot for NYC Office Space: Brooklyn

More tech, advertising and media firms are leaving Manhattan and moving across the river, tempted by lower office rents and shorter commutes for workers Like many expanding technology companies in New York, 2U Inc. had been on a hunt for office space in a neighborhood setting surrounded by like-minded businesses. It finally found its spot-not in the usual tech precincts of Manhattan, but over the bridge in Brooklyn's Dumbo area.

