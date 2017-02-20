Television advertising revenue drops 3 per cent in six months
Advertising revenue for television networks is down 2.7 per cent to $2.2 billion, according to figures for the July to December period released by industry body ThinkTV. This is the first time ThinkTV has published the information instead of Free TV Australia.
