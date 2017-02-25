Steve Schwarzman's $425 Million Payou...

Steve Schwarzman's $425 Million Payout Leads Private Equity Titans

Read more: News Max

Steve Schwarzman, Founding Trustee of Schwarzman Scholars delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the Schwarzman college at Tsinghua university in Beijing In an industry whose top executives don't make small change, Steve Schwarzman once again took home the most money among private equity titans for the year. The Blackstone Group LP co-founder received $378 million in dividends on his stock ownership in 2016, according to calculations based on the firm's annual report filed Friday with U.S. regulators.

