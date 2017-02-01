Snap's IPO Filing Offers Peek Into Its Advertising Strategy

Snap Inc. publicly unveiled its plans for an initial public offering Thursday, giving its potential investors, advertisers and media partners a much-anticipated glimpse into the five-year-old company's budding advertising-based business. Snapchat's parent company didn't reveal specify terms of its IPO, but it's expected to seek a valuation between $20 billion and $25 billion, people familiar with the matter have told The Wall Street Journal.

