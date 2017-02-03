Shakeup At DigitasLBi: Nigel Vaz Upped To Global President, Luke Taylor Departs
Nigel Vaz has been promoted to global president DigitasLBi, part of Publicis Groupe's Publicis.Sapient, the agency has confirmed. Luke Taylor Global CEO DigitasLBi is leaving the agency.
