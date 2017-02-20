Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Position in The Blackstone Group L.P.
Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,342 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 69,470 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada Career and Jobs search engine.
|Feb 12
|Patt
|1
|Go to this website
|Feb 12
|Jazmin9391
|1
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Feb 1
|zgzl2099
|554
|100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|ScarletEssex
|2
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|Jan '17
|Move along
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan '17
|South
|1
|Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help?
|Jan '17
|TheGamingNewf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC