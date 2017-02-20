Publicis Q4 sales miss estimates, takes write-down of 1.44 bln euros
PARIS, Feb 9 France's Publicis reported weaker-than-expected underlying sales in the last quarter of 2016, closing a challenging year that led it to write-down the value of its digital business. The world's third-largest advertising group, which underwent an internal reorganisation to foster greater collaboration between its myriad of agencies and win back big clients it lost in 2015, will see its veteran chief executive Maurice Levy, 74, hand over the reins of the group to 45-year-old Arthur Sadoun in June.
