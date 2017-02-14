Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Sh...

Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 117,325 The Blackstone Group L.P.

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group L.P. during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 117,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000.

