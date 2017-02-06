Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11,806,000 Position in Convergys Corporation
Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Convergys Corporation by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 388,083 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 19,397 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Feb 1
|zgzl2099
|554
|100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|ScarletEssex
|2
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|Jan 16
|Move along
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan 16
|South
|1
|Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help?
|Jan 15
|TheGamingNewf
|1
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Jan 12
|Canadian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC