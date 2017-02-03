People walk past an advertising hoarding outside a Fendi luxury leather goods store, in Hong Kong.

HK spend to reach estimated US$748.5 million by 2020, but the digital share at 24pc, will be way behind Taiwan and Singapore Advertising spending in Hong Kong is predicted to see a steady shift to digital media platforms over the next few years, with campaigns reaching an estimated US$748.5 million by 2020. But the city may lag behind the rapid pace of such change in Taiwan, Singapore and other Southeast Asian economies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.