People walk past an advertising hoard...

People walk past an advertising hoarding outside a Fendi luxury leather goods store, in Hong Kong.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

HK spend to reach estimated US$748.5 million by 2020, but the digital share at 24pc, will be way behind Taiwan and Singapore Advertising spending in Hong Kong is predicted to see a steady shift to digital media platforms over the next few years, with campaigns reaching an estimated US$748.5 million by 2020. But the city may lag behind the rapid pace of such change in Taiwan, Singapore and other Southeast Asian economies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Feb 1 zgzl2099 554
100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16) Jan 18 ScarletEssex 2
News Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities Jan 16 Move along 4
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan 16 South 1
Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help? Jan 15 TheGamingNewf 1
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Jan 12 Canadian 2
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,818 • Total comments across all topics: 278,600,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC