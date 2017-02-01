Opinion: The Martyrdom of Sally Yates

President Trump's executive order suspending refugee admissions is too broad and the White House rollout was a fiasco, but Mr. Trump was exactly right in sacking Sally Yates as acting Attorney General Monday night. Ms. Yates, the Deputy AG in the Obama Administration, chose to be a progressive martyr rather than do her duty under Justice Department canons, and she deserved to be fired.

Chicago, IL

