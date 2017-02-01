Opinion: The Martyrdom of Sally Yates
President Trump's executive order suspending refugee admissions is too broad and the White House rollout was a fiasco, but Mr. Trump was exactly right in sacking Sally Yates as acting Attorney General Monday night. Ms. Yates, the Deputy AG in the Obama Administration, chose to be a progressive martyr rather than do her duty under Justice Department canons, and she deserved to be fired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJ Media and Advertising.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Wed
|zgzl2099
|554
|100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|ScarletEssex
|2
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|Jan 16
|Move along
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan 16
|South
|1
|Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help?
|Jan 15
|TheGamingNewf
|1
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Jan 12
|Canadian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC