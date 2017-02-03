Opinion: A Libel Suit Threatens Catastrophe for the Climate of Public Debate
The First Amendment provides robust protection for political and scientific debate, but it faces a new threat from a climate activist determined to silence his critics. In a case pending before the District of Columbia Court of Appeals, Penn State professor Michael Mann is waging an aggressive campaign of lawfare, accusing of defamation those who dare to question his work.
