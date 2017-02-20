oOh!Media eyes growth after FY profit rise
Outdoor and digital advertising group oOh!Media has lifted full-year profit 17.4 per cent and is targeting further growth in a year it hopes will include the completion of its merger with rival APN Outdoor. Net profit for the 12 months to December 31 rose to $21.6 million following a trio of acquisitions and the continued rollout of its digital billboards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada Career and Jobs search engine.
|Feb 12
|Patt
|1
|Go to this website
|Feb 12
|Jazmin9391
|1
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Feb 1
|zgzl2099
|554
|100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|ScarletEssex
|2
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|Jan '17
|Move along
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan '17
|South
|1
|Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help?
|Jan '17
|TheGamingNewf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC