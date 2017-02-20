oOh!Media eyes growth after FY profit...

oOh!Media eyes growth after FY profit rise

Outdoor and digital advertising group oOh!Media has lifted full-year profit 17.4 per cent and is targeting further growth in a year it hopes will include the completion of its merger with rival APN Outdoor. Net profit for the 12 months to December 31 rose to $21.6 million following a trio of acquisitions and the continued rollout of its digital billboards.

